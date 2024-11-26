The Loonie's Turbulent Times Have Just Begun
Date
11/26/2024 2:12:07 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Canadian dollar collapsed by more than 1.4% against the US dollar after trump threatened to impose new 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and to increase tariffs on China by 10% immediately after taking office.
MENAFN26112024000156011031ID1108928817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.