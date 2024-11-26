The Loonie's Turbulent Times Have Just Begun

The Canadian dollar collapsed by more than 1.4% against the US dollar after threatened to impose new 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and to increase tariffs on China by 10% immediately after taking office.

Following the announcement, USDCAD jumped to 1.4170, a high since 23 April 2020. The context is interesting in this case, as a few days earlier, the price of oil went into negative territory for the first time in history. Previously, the highest price of the pair was recorded in early 2016, when oil fell below $30. So, these were periods of extremely low oil prices compared to current oil prices.

Over the past 20 years, USDCAD has only reached these levels during periods of turbulence, trading above 1.4100 for only a few dozen days cumulatively in the two episodes of 2016 and 2020. However, the phrase“period of turbulence” could well apply to the currency market for much of the Trump presidency, with sudden announcements and outbursts which are then dramatically reversed by periods of warming and de-escalation.

Historically, the Canadian dollar depreciated steadily against the US dollar between 1997 and 2003. This was also due to a period of extremely low energy prices caused by rising supply and the Asian crisis.

USDCAD has now reached levels above 1.4000, with oil prices much more comfortable. A further fall in 'liquid gold' prices could be the anchor that pulls the Canadian Loonie down. However, there is a positive side to this relationship: the Republican Party often supports the interests of companies involved in the production of conventional hydrocarbons.