AUDNZD Wave Analysis 26 November 2024


11/26/2024 2:12:07 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– AUDNZD reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 1.1000

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed down from resistance area located at the intersection of the resistance level 1.1145 (former top of the weekly impulse wave 1) and the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

This resistance area was further strengthened by the resistance trendline of the weekly up channel from the end of 2022.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.1145 and other overbought weekly Stochastic, AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1000.

