LR Health & Beauty SE further increases growth trend in the third quarter

Sales significantly increased by 7.2% to EUR 69.4 million in the third quarter of 2024

In Q3 2024 EBITDA reported rose to EUR 7.3 million and normalized EBITDA increased to EUR 8.7 million

Successful market launch of LR ZEITGARD Signature and realignment of the career plan increased the number of new distributors and led to higher sales Adjusted guidance for 2024: Sales range of EUR 288 million to EUR 292 million, EBITDA reported in the corridor of EUR 26 million to EUR 29 million Ahlen, 26 November 2024 – LR Health & Beauty SE, Europe's leading digital social commerce company in the area of high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products, today published its figures for the third quarter of 2024 and the first nine months of 2024. Despite the challenging market environment, LR Health & Beauty SE increased sales (revenue from goods sold) by 7.2% to EUR 69.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2023: EUR 64.7 million). This resulted in sales for the first nine months of 2024 of EUR 212.7 million compared to EUR 205.6 million in the previous year, an increase of 3.4%. The recent market launch of the cosmetic product range LR ZEITGARD Signature and the realignment of the career plan for distributors made a major contribution to sales growth. On top of that, EBITDA reported increased in the third quarter of 2024 to EUR 7.3 million compared to EUR 7.1 million in the third quarter of the previous year. As a result, EBITDA reported in the first nine months of 2024 totaled EUR 19.0 million compared to EUR 22.4 million in the prior year period. Normalized EBITDA increased sharply from EUR 7.7 million in the third quarter of the previous year to EUR 8.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a figure for the first nine months of EUR 23.1 million (9M 2023: EUR 25.2 million).

Dr. Andreas Laabs, CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE, comments: "With the introduction of the new LR ZEITGARD Signature product category, we have achieved one of the most successful product launches in LR's history and seamlessly continued our journey of successful market launches of the recent past. In addition, we have further improved the attractiveness of our business model for distributors by realigning our career plan. We are currently experiencing a decent influx of new distributors and a significant increase in the number of successful careers. Accordingly, we are looking forward to continuing to grow significantly in 2024 and believe we are ideally positioned for an even more successful 2025.“ Based on the business results for the first nine months of 2024 and the realignment of the career plan for distributors in the third quarter of 2024, LR Health & Beauty SE is adjusting its forecast for sales and EBITDA reported for the full year 2024. LR Health & Beauty SE is increasing the sales guidance for the 2024 financial year and now expects a sales corridor of EUR 288 million to EUR 292 million. Management originally assumed that sales (revenue from goods sold) would be at the previous year's level (2023: EUR 276.5 million). The company is also adjusting its earnings expectations for 2024 and revising its forecast for EBITDA reported to be in the range of EUR 26 million to EUR 29 million. Originally, management expected a slightly lower to stable EBITDA figure year-on-year (2023: EUR 31.4 million). The underlying reason is that the realignment of the career plan for distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2024 will lead to a significant increase in distributors, which will have a positive impact on sales development. At the same time, the result is burdened by refinancing costs incurred and, above all, by one-off, extraordinary effects in the low single-digit million euro range due to changes to the distributors' career plan.

Valdemaras Gordinskis, Vice President Global Controlling and Investor Relations of LR Health & Beauty SE, explains:“With the realignment of the career plan, we have set an important course for sustainable profitable growth. This is likely to result in one-off, extraordinary effects in the fourth quarter, which will have a negative impact on earnings. However, in the financial year 2025 this will yield positive effects on sales and profitability.“ With the new logistics centre at the Ahlen site, which was put into operation in October 2024, LR sets the course for future growth. A state-of-the-art warehouse system will ensure efficiency gains and improve scaling possibilities. The full report for the first nine months of the financial year 2024 is available online from today on the company website at . * As issuer of the New Bond 2024/2028, LR Health & Beauty SE publishes the figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of financial year 2024 and for the relevant periods in the previous year. The previous year's figures for 2023 may differ from the figures for 2023 published previously by LR Global Holding GmbH.





LR Group Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive social commerce company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard.

LR has been firmly established on the market since 1985 as a "people business" company that focuses on people and personal advice. In times of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence.

The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR for more than 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe.

In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports deprived children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and unbureaucratically in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our sustainability report .

LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.





