Eurobattery Minerals Announces Last Day For Trading In BTU And The First Day For Trading In The Warrants



EQS-Media / 26.11.2024 / 19:05 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 26 November 2024 – Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 28 November 2024. Euroclear's record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 2 December 2024. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder's VP account/depot on 4 December 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO6 (Ticker: BAT TO6) is on 4 December 2024 and they will be traded until and including 20 May 2025. For more information, please contact: Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: ... About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world. Please visit



for more information. Feel free to follow us on

LinkedIn as well. Contacts Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail:

... Contact investor relations E-mail:

... Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042

255

E-mail: ...

End of Media Release



Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB

Key word(s): Energy

26.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB 114 56 Stockholm Sweden Phone: +49 151 6568 0361 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: SE0012481570 WKN: A2PG12 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 2038791



End of News EQS Media