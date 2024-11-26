عربي


Eurobattery Minerals Announces Last Day For Trading In BTU And The First Day For Trading In The Warrants


11/26/2024 2:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


EQS-Media / 26.11.2024 / 19:05 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 26 November 2024 – Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 28 November 2024. Euroclear's record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 2 December 2024. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder's VP account/depot on 4 December 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO6 (Ticker: BAT TO6) is on 4 December 2024 and they will be traded until and including 20 May 2025.

