Why The Vivo X200 Pro 5G Is Shaking Up The 5G Smartphone Market!

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India The vivo X200 Pro 5G is one of the most eagerly awaited and anticipated launches in the flagship segment, and the model is expected to reach the Indian shores in early 2025. Based on rumours alone, this is expected to disrupt the 'affordable flagship' segment, while its camera configuration has grabbed the attention of all photography enthusiasts. With a large circular camera module at the back, an aluminium alloy frame, and a glass back, the device stands out owing to its bold design. Once it is launched in India, customers can buy the model on Easy EMIs by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.



Shop for the vivo X200 Pro 5G on Easy EMIs





The latest vivo phone 's panel is rounded towards all four edges, lending it a premium look without compromising ergonomics. Moreover, the model gets the ultrasonic fingerprint reader, which unlocks the phone instantly and is more reliable than the conventional optical fingerprint sensor. Another interesting differentiator that separates vivo X200 Pro 5G from other affordable flagships is the IP69 rating, which lets the phone withstand high-pressure water jets and steam cleaning!





On the front, the device sports an incredible 6.78-inch OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 0.1-120 Hz! This implies that depending on the content, the LTPO panel can go from 0.1 Hz (refreshing every ten seconds) to 120 Hz (fast-moving sequences and games). The company also claims that the display's local brightness can go up to 4,500 nits, making it significantly easy to see the phone's contents while standing under direct sunlight. This device also supports all the major HDR video standards, making it the ideal smartphone for enjoying movies and other content.





This latest vivo phone also shines in the battery department, housing a large 6,000 mAh battery, which can become the norm in new flagships in 2025. This gives the phone ample juice to remain operational for more than a day, while users can watch their favourite videos from YouTube for over 19 hours! Coming to the charging speed, the model comes with 90W fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support for enhanced convenience.





In terms of performance and benchmarks, the smartphone runs on the new Dimensity 9400 (3nm) chip that easily outperforms other top-tier chips in all benchmarks! Its AnTuTu 10 score of 2923567 places it above other current flagships, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra! Moreover, in the CPU Throttling tests, the device's performance stood at 65% - at par with other flagships. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, providing a seamless multitasking experience along with ample storage space.





Besides its remarkable performance, the vivo X200 Pro 5G truly shines in the camera department. In what many consider to be the best camera module in a smartphone, the X200 Pro 5G houses a 200MP 3.7x telephoto camera, along with a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-818 (wide) lens and a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor! Using this imaging system, users can capture immaculate close-ups and natural portraits. Users can also click impressive night-time images thanks to vivo's image processing capabilities, providing vibrant, colourful images with well-developed shadows.





Given all of these features, the latest vivo phone is expected to disrupt the mid-premium and flagship segments in the Indian market. The price of the smartphone is expected to start from Rs. 62,500 (base variant), while the top-spec variant might cost around Rs. 80,000.





