Rockbreaks Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) Reports High-Grade Mineralization In Santa Barbara Zone Of Iska Iska Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Eloro Resources (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM)

announced initial assay results from its definition diamond program in the Santa Barbara starter pit area of the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in Bolivia. Highlighted results from Hole DSB-68 include a 289.13-meter intersection grading 66.90g Ag/t, 0.63% Zn, 0.42% Pb, and 0.11% Sn, with higher-grade intervals reaching up to 126.10g Ag/t over 122.03 meters. The drilling confirms large high-grade mineralized shoots within breccia pipes that serve as feeders, with mineralization widening at depth. These results align with the geological zoning model of Bolivia's Tin Belt and suggest the potential for significant resource upgrades through further infill drilling and analysis of undrilled anomalies identified by geophysical data.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine-development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 technical report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the north-central mineral belt of Peru, some 50 kilometers south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine. For more information about the company, visit

.

