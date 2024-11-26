Biomednewsbreaks Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) Announces Pricing Of $8.2M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Modular Medical (NASDAQ: MODD)

is an insulin delivery company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult“almost-pumpers” with its user-friendly and affordable design. The company recently announced its pricing of an underwritten of 5,450,573 shares of its common stock. The offering was led by existing institutional investors, including the company's largest shareholder, Manchester Explorer, L.P., and is managed by Jeb Besser, Modular Medical's CEO. Gross proceeds to the company are expected at approximately $8.2 million, with shares of common stock each being sold at a price to the public of $1.50. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Modular Medical Inc.

Modular Medical is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond“superusers” and providing“diabetes care for the rest of us.” Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. For more information about the company, visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN