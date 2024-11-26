Currencynewsbreaks ROTH, Sustain Socal To Co-Host 7Th Annual Sustainability PCE

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Roth Capital Partners, LLC
(“ROTH”) and
Sustain Southern California
(“Sustain SoCal”) today announced plans to co-host the 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event (“PCE7”) taking place virtually on Dec. 4-5, 2024. The conference will feature pre-recorded company pitches and one-on-one / small group Zoom meetings, offering venture capitalists, private equity, family offices, and strategic investors the opportunity to engage with early-stage sustainability companies.
“We're thrilled to co-host the December PCE with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting sustainable growth through innovation, collaboration and education,” said
Robert Stephenson , managing director and co-head of sustainability investment banking at ROTH and Sustain SoCal board member.“As a founding member of Sustain SoCal, ROTH remains dedicated to supporting the sustainability sector in Southern California and beyond.”
