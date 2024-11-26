Currencynewsbreaks ROTH, Sustain Socal To Co-Host 7Th Annual Sustainability PCE

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners, LLC

(“ROTH”) and

Sustain Southern California

(“Sustain SoCal”) today announced plans to co-host the 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event (“PCE7”) taking place virtually on Dec. 4-5, 2024. The will feature pre-recorded company pitches and one-on-one / small group Zoom meetings, offering venture capitalists, private equity, family offices, and strategic investors the opportunity to engage with early-stage sustainability companies.

“We're thrilled to co-host the December PCE with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting sustainable growth through innovation, collaboration and education,” said

Robert Stephenson , managing director and co-head of sustainability investment banking at ROTH and Sustain SoCal board member.“As a founding member of Sustain SoCal, ROTH remains dedicated to supporting the sustainability sector in Southern California and beyond.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”)

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit

.

