Investorknewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative oncology therapeutics. The company's development pipeline targets drug resistance and immune suppression, two critical barriers to effective cancer treatment. With a robust pipeline, experienced leadership, as well as an intellectual property portfolio extending to 2040, Kairos Pharma is uniquely positioned to address widespread challenges in oncology, including the $11.3 billion prostate cancer and $14 billion lung cancer markets and the $118 billion immunotherapy sector.

Kairos Pharma has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts. As part of the client partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Kairos Pharma.

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Its lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at .

