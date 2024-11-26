(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global food safety testing market

Food Safety Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Cotecna Inspection SA, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Campden BRI, and PerkinElmer Inc

Market Driver

The Food Safety Testing Market is a critical sector focusing on ensuring the safety and quality of food production. Trends include microbiological analysis for Listeria, mould, and pathogens to prevent food poisoning outbreaks. Consumer interests demand rigorous testing for ingredients and potential contaminants like mould, bacteria, viruses, pesticides, heavy metals, and chemical residues. Farm to table safety standards are essential, with in-house laboratories requiring physical space, specialized equipment, and staffing. Client scrutiny and hidden costs are challenges, but new technologies like gas chromatography and mass spectrometry offer solutions. Allergen testing for nuts, gluten, and soy is crucial for food allergies. Public health and foodborne illnesses depend on continuous testing methodologies. The food supply chain's safety and quality are paramount for the food future.



Food manufacturing companies are increasingly adopting robots to address rising labor costs, employee health issues, and high costs associated with food safety and hygiene compliance. Initially, robots were used primarily for palletizing and packaging. However, their use has extended into production and picking. Robots offer several advantages in managing food safety. They can work in severe environments, such as extremely low temperatures for frozen foods, without compromising speed or reliability. Additionally, robots minimize human contact with food products, reducing the risk of food contamination caused by norovirus outbreaks through infected employees. The food safety testing market is expected to grow as more companies invest in robotics technology to ensure food safety and maintain regulatory compliance.



The Food Safety Testing Market faces numerous challenges in ensuring the safety and quality of food production. Microbiological analysis is crucial to detecting microbes like Listeria, Mould, and pathogens that cause food poisoning outbreaks. Ingredients and their sources must be scrutinized for potential contaminants such as molds, bacteria, viruses, pesticides, heavy metals, and chemical residues. Food production facilities require an in-house laboratory with specialized equipment and staffing to conduct tests. Client scrutiny and public health concerns demand adherence to safety and quality standards. Hidden costs, such as new technologies and safety certifications, add to the financial burden. Farm-to-table food production requires testing methodologies at every stage, from farm to table. Foodborne illnesses, caused by food allergens like nuts, gluten, and soy, necessitate specialized allergen testing. Social media and consumer interests demand transparency and accountability. The food supply chain must adapt to meet these challenges, ensuring a safe and healthy food future for all. Food safety testing is a crucial aspect of ensuring the quality and safety of the global food supply. In developed countries, reliable food safety tests are readily accessible, yet affordability and accessibility remain significant challenges in developing nations. The high burden of food contamination in these regions necessitates the need for affordable and locally produced food safety testing equipment and systems. However, implementing these solutions faces various obstacles, such as insufficient infrastructure and workforce. For instance, the Delhi Food Safety Department in India lacks the necessary resources to meet testing requirements. To address these challenges, outsourcing and local production of food safety testing solutions could be viable strategies. Despite the potential benefits, the implementation of these practices comes with far-reaching consequences, including the impact on the health and wellness of people in these countries.

This food safety testing market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Meat and poultry

1.2 Fruits and vegetables

1.3 Processed foods

1.4 Dairy 1.5 Others



2.1 Rapid 2.2 Traditional



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Meat and poultry-

The meat and poultry segment holds a substantial share in the global food safety testing market in 2023 due to the high-risk nature of these food categories. Meat and poultry manufacturers face frequent recalls and safety scandals, necessitating stringent food safety measures. Various food testing solutions are employed, including meat identification using ELISA, freshness control using the quality index method and organoleptic checks, identification of heavy metals, pesticides, and biotoxins, and microbiological tests. Microbiological tests detect organisms such as coliforms, enterobacter species, staphylococcus, lactic acid bacteria, yeast, mold, and pathogens like salmonella, campylobacter, listeria, and E. Coli. Chemical tests identify contaminants like pesticides, antibiotics, veterinary residues, and heavy metals. To comply with stricter safety regulations, manufacturers must ensure product safety from farms to distribution centers. Vendors like NEOGEN provide solutions for environmental contaminants, veterinary drugs, and allergen testing plans. Programs like the US National Residue Program, administered by the FSIS, identify and analyze chemical contaminants in meat and poultry products. These factors boost the demand for food testing solutions, fueling the growth of the global food safety testing market.

Research Analysis

The Food Safety Testing Market plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of food products for consumers. Food companies conduct various food safety tests to detect microbes such as Listeria, Mould, and pathogens that can cause food poisoning outbreaks. Microbiological analysis is a significant part of food safety testing, which helps in identifying contaminants in ingredients and finished products. Food production facilities prioritize food safety to protect consumer interests and prevent quality issues. Social media and client scrutiny have increased the importance of food safety, making it essential for food companies to maintain a clean and safe production environment. An in-house laboratory with specialized equipment and staffing is necessary for timely and accurate testing. Turnaround time requirements and hidden costs are critical factors that food companies consider when choosing a food safety testing provider. New technologies, such as rapid testing methods and automation, are transforming the food safety testing landscape. Safety, quality, food consumption, testing methodologies, and consumer interests are all interconnected, emphasizing the importance of food safety testing program.

Market Research Overview

The Food Safety Testing Market encompasses various analyses to ensure the safety and quality of food products. Microbiological analysis is a significant aspect, focusing on detecting microbes like Listeria, Mould, and pathogens linked to food poisoning outbreaks. Food production processes face numerous challenges, from consumer interests in food safety and quality to the potential for hidden costs and client scrutiny. New technologies, such as in-house laboratories with specialized equipment and staffing, are essential to meet these demands. Farm to table, from ingredients to finished products, food safety is paramount. Safety and quality issues can lead to foodborne illnesses, which pose a threat to public health. Contaminants, including chemical residues, pesticides, heavy metals, additives, and allergens, require rigorous testing. Technologies like Gas Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Allergen testing help identify these contaminants. Food supply chain transparency is crucial to maintaining consumer trust, especially in the era of social media. Microbiological testing focuses on bacteria, viruses, and molds, while chemical residue testing targets pesticides, heavy metals, and additives. Allergens like nuts, gluten, and soy must be identified to cater to the growing number of food allergies. Ensuring food safety and quality is a continuous process, essential for the food industry's future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Meat And Poultry



Fruits And Vegetables



Processed Foods



Dairy

Others

Technology



Rapid

Traditional

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

