To Go Further On Climate Action, We Need To Go Together

(MENAFN- 3BL) This story was originally published on TriplePundit .

By Javier Quiñones

Collective action on climate change is powerful. We know more than half of the world's largest companies have set net-zero targets and are exploring new technologies, implementing better processes and re-designing their business models in support of a brighter future.

At IKEA, we believe we can do far more together on climate change than any of us can do as individuals. That's why, along with our own work to reduce emissions in our business operations, we're always looking for opportunities to connect with other organizations to share ideas, resources and inspiration.

One of our key platforms for collaboration is ONE HOME, ONE PLANET U.S., an ongoing series of convenings where we bring together some of the brightest minds on tough environmental and social challenges. As part of this platform, we brought together leaders during Climate Week NYC at the Nest Climate Campus, alongside Action Speaks - a climate initiative founded by Ingka Group. We were honored to host several dialogues as part of these events, covering topics like reducing built environment emissions and driving behavioral change for a circular economy.

We were excited to bring passionate leaders together to continue important and inspiring conversations. In a panel focused on the circular economy, IKEA U.S. Head of Marketing Shideh Hashemi shared the stage with Poshmark CMO Steven Tristan Young, Dacie Meng of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Randi Kronthal-Sacco of the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business and Circularity 24 emerging leader Drexlar Attram to discuss ways to encourage more sustainable consumption through a circular economy. In speaking about the built environment, we heard from our partners, Rewiring America, EXP and Baywa r.e. Power Solutions, and discussed how improving building efficiency can also drive down operating costs long-term.

Driving action with internal changemakers

For a large global organization like IKEA, it's essential to collaborate and partner internally. Climate change is a global challenge with local solutions and we continue to stay flexible, knowing that what works best in the U.S. may not be a solution in other countries around the world.

This Climate Week, we were excited to stand alongside the Action Speaks exhibition for the first time. Action Speaks is a platform that showcases innovative climate solutions and inspires other companies to learn from, replicate and adapt them. The platform features events and opportunities for individuals and organizations to present climate solutions related to how we eat, power, move, make, grow and finance. At Climate Week NYC, Action Speaks put a spotlight on climate solutions in a 3,200-square-foot experiential exhibit at the Nest Climate Campus, where visitors explored ideas to improve energy efficiency, optimize supply chains, increase circularity in food systems, protect and restore ecosystems and more.

The underlying theme of Action Speaks is that“actions speak louder than words,” and at IKEA, we carry that sentiment in everything we do.

Building the business case together

Rob Olson, chief operating officer of IKEA U.S., and Mardi Ditze, the IKEA U.S. sustainability manager, spoke during ONE HOME, ONE PLANET U.S. about how different teams across IKEA come together to create climate solutions.

Rob reflected on how it is often a challenge to implement and operate sustainable projects while still considering their short-term impact on the company's bottom line. However, collaborating across teams from operations, sustainability, construction and other departments to discuss opportunities and the best way forward was the key to success.

Initially, sustainability and finance may seem at odds, but communication and partnership across teams helps us build the business case to create lasting change. Today, Rob and Mardi's teams work together at IKEA U.S. to scale renewable energy, battery storage and other solutions across our business, while leveraging resources like local and federal incentives to manage costs.

The power of positive thinking

Every day, I hear stories of positive progress and learn about promising climate solutions. These stories give me hope, and should be told far more often. At IKEA, we believe in the power of positive thinking and want to continue making space for action-oriented conversations that invite people to learn from each other's successes - and failures - so we can all get better along the way.

IKEA continues to strive toward becoming as affordable, accessible and sustainable for as many people as it can. By bringing people together and creating opportunities for conversation and action, we continue to practice our commitment to help build a more sustainable and vibrant future. We're proud of the progress that's come out of our ONE HOME, ONE PLANET U.S. event series and can't wait to see what purpose-driven leaders will put into action after Climate Week.

I'd also like to personally invite you to join us - because this work requires everyone.

You can also join us by signing up as a member of Action Speaks or submitting examples of scalable climate solutions.

This article series is sponsored by IKEA U.S.