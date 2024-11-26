Otavio Strikes To Secure Al Sadd's Draw Against Al Hilal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Al Sadd staged a spirited comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Saudi giants Al Hilal, maintaining their unbeaten run in the AFC Elite on Tuesday.



In front of a lively crowd at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Sadd fell behind early when Ali Al Bulayhi gave Al Hilal the lead in the 10th minute. However, substitute Paulo Otavio salvaged a point for the hosts, finding the equaliser in the 71st minute-just four minutes after stepping onto the field.



The result snapped Al Hilal's four-match winning streak in the competition. They now sit second in the standings with 13 points, trailing leaders Al Ahli Saudi FC by two points. Al Sadd, with 10 points, hold fifth place.

