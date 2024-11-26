Web Summit Qatar Signs Partnership Agreement With The German Mittelstand GCC Office

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Web Summit Qatar has signed an agreement with the German Mittelstand GCC Office.

The agreement aims to increase the participation of German startups in the second edition of Web Summit Qatar, scheduled to take place in Doha this February.

The summit provides an exceptional for showcasing innovations and fostering connections with entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe.

The agreement was signed earlier today by Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee, and Mr Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of the Federal Executive Board of The German Mittelstand.

Representatives from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar and members of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee also attended the ceremony.

In his address at the signing ceremony, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani stated: "This partnership comes at a crucial time as Qatar prepares to host Web Summit Qatar 2025. We are focused on fostering an environment that supports small and medium-sized enterprises and promotes their international growth. Through this agreement, we also seek to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading global innovation hub, supporting digital transformation and a knowledge-based economy, in line with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy."

He continued: "The signing of this partnership agreement is a key move to enhance cooperation and support opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in both Qatar and Germany. We recognise the vital role these companies play in driving economic diversification and innovation, and this agreement reinforces our mutual commitment to creating a sustainable and prosperous economy."

In his statement, Mr Ahlhaus said:“Qatar offers a strong environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. We are thrilled to sign this agreement and contribute to Qatar's National Vision 2030, which focuses on driving economic diversification and supporting startups both locally and globally. Our participation in the first edition of Web Summit Qatar was a fantastic experience, and we look forward to having an even larger and more impactful presence at the next edition.”

Mr Nizar Maarouf, Regional Director of the German Mittelstand GCC Office stated "We are delighted to contribute to organizing the first-of-its kind German Pavillion in the region. Our participation in Web Summit Qatar 2025 offers a unique opportunity to showcase German innovations at this major tech event. The German pavilion, workshops, and panel discussions will undoubtedly enhance understanding and foster strong partnerships between German companies and their international counterparts, while strengthening economic and innovation collaboration between the two nations."

Web Summit Qatar 2025 is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening cooperation between Qatar and Germany.

The summit will feature a dedicated German pavilion, showcasing over 24 startups, alongside a high-level delegation of more than 30 company founders, CEOs, and investors.

The event will also offer workshops and panel discussions designed to highlight cutting-edge German innovations and encourage collaboration between German startups and global industry leaders.

Qatar prioritises the support of startups both locally and internationally, aiming to empower entrepreneurs by providing an integrated business environment that fosters innovation and growth.

As part of this effort, Qatar launched the StartUp Qatar Program, which has experienced exceptional demand, with over 2,000 startups registering from around the world.

This initiative aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which focuses on building a sustainable, knowledge-based and innovation-driven future.

The German Mittelstand GCC Office was inaugurated in Qatar last year, following a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and Industry and Invest Qatar.

This initiative also supports ongoing efforts to foster Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem, providing a comprehensive framework to assist startups, small, and medium-sized enterprises, ultimately contributing to the diversification of the national economy.