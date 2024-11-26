ANTERIX TO PRESENT AT JANNEY CLEAN ENERGY INVESTMENT SYMPOSIUM DECEMBER 4-5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX ) Chief Operating Officer Ryan Gerbrandt will participate in a panel discussion related to the 900 MHz private wireless broadband and its impact on helping our nation's utilities transform critical infrastructure. This panel will be held on December 5, 2024, from 2:30 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., during

Janney's 2nd Annual Clean Symposium, taking place in New Orleans, LA.

Additionally, Anterix Vice Chairman Tom Kuhn will deliver keynote remarks for the symposium at 7:30 p.m. on December 4 at the National WWII Museum. This keynote address will cover a range of strategic challenges and opportunities for utilities and critical infrastructure.

Anterix will also host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the event. Please contact your Janney representative to schedule a meeting.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

[email protected]



About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit .

