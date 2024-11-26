Talonvest Capital Negotiates $7.8 Million Construction Loan For GA Asset

Talonvest leveraged their expansive lender network and successfully represented the strengths of the site, as well as Coro's local expertise and experience, to maximize lender competition during a difficult time in the capital markets. The market competition resulted in a new lending relationship for the borrower and loan with a 5-year term, interest-only payments for the first 48 months, a recourse burndown feature, and favorable pricing with an interest rate stepdown.

Robert Fransen, President of Coro Realty Advisors, commented,“Despite the limited banking activity for new constructions loans at the time, Talonvest delivered. Their depth and breadth of lender relationships, capital markets knowledge, and collaborative team approach added value throughout the deal process.”

The Talonvest team representing Coro Realty Advisors on this assignment included David DiRienzo, Britt Taylor, Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company's collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at .





