Investors In Xerox Holdings Corporation Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before January 21, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights – XRX

CLASS PERIOD: January 25, 2024 to October 28, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) after a large workforce reduction, the Company's salesforce was reorganized with new territory assignments and account coverage; (2) as a result, the Company's salesforce productivity was disrupted; (3) as a result, the Company had a lower rate of sell-through of older products; (4) the difficulties in flushing out older product would delay the launch of key products; (5), as a result, Xerox was likely to experience lower sales and revenue; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

