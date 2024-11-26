Air Products' Chairman, President And CEO Seifi Ghasemi To Speak At Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference On December 5
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:
APD ) announced today that Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024.
Access to the session is available via Air Products' Investor Relations
Event Details website.
About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.
Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit
or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook
or Instagram .
