Regarding Changes To The 2024 Investor Calendar Related To Non-Preparation Of Interim Information As Well As Regarding Other Changes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – the Company) intends to implement the restructuring plan to its full extent, the draft of which was announced by the Company on 22 November 2024 (upon its approval by the extraordinary general meeting of of the Company convened on 4 December 2024). The Company's priority shall be to ensure that the objectives outlined in the proposed plan are achieved, focusing on optimizing internal processes and reducing operating expenses to enhance efficiency of the Company and of its group companies. When drafting the restructuring plan, the Company has conduced a thorough review of its operations, including, among other, processes and measures related to information disclosure for investors, expenses related to the fact that the shares of the Company are listed on the Main List (rather than on the Secondary List) of AB Nasdaq Vilnius and other related issues. Taking into consideration the above and aiming to prudently manage the costs, the Management Board of the Company has made the following decisions:

to discontinue the use of market maker services - In the Company's opinion, given the current situation, the market maker service is not purposeful;

to submit a request to Nasdaq Vilnius to move the equity securities of the Company from the Main List to the Secondary List;

to cease preparing and publishing interim information (consolidated financial reports for 3, 9, and 12 months), in accordance with Article 14 of the Law on Securities. Consequently, the Company's unaudited consolidated interim financial information for the nine months of 2024, which was scheduled for publication on 30 November according to the Company's investor calendar, will not be prepared and published.

The Company will provide financial information about itself and its managed companies in accordance with mandatory requirements for issuers, including unaudited consolidated semi-annual financial information and audited consolidated annual financial information. However, as the preparation of quarterly reports and related information (interim information) requires substantial internal resources due to the volume of documents and their review and the diversity of communication formats, the Company has decided not to prepare them anymore.

Despite the reduced frequency of reporting, the Company remains committed to ensuring transparent communication with investors and will provide information in the usual scope, as required under the applicable laws.

The 2025 investor calendar will be published as usually – at the beginning of the next year.

