STACI L. GOODMAN JOINS GOODMAN-GABLE-GOULD IN THEIR NEW YORK OFFICE CONTINUES FAMILY TRADITION

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Staci L. Goodman has recently made a move to join Goodman-Gable-Gould/Adjusters International (GGG/AI) in their New York office, located at 275 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Staci is the eldest daughter of GGG/AI President & CEO, Harvey M. Goodman, SPPA. Prior to joining GGG/AI, Staci was a commercial advisor in New York City, first at Adams & Company Real Estate, LLC, and most recently as an Associate Director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. While in the real estate business, Ms. Goodman was honored by being listed among the“30 under 30” by The Commercial Observer, New York's authority on commercial real estate leasing, financing, deals, and culture. In her short tenure with GGG/AI, Ms. Goodman has already been involved on engagement teams on claim adjustment matters for MRP Realty, Ousia – Livanos Restaurant Group, Macklowe, Steve Madden, and numerous others.About Goodman-Gable-Gould/Adjusters International:Goodman-Gable-Gould/Adjusters International (GGG/AI), founded in 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland, represents firms who have sustained significant property damage; we are a firm of approximately 130 employees. We have substantial experience assisting policyholders throughout the country. As the nation's premier disaster recovery consulting organization, our core focus is maximizing and expediting our clients' financial recovery from insurance and FEMA.Our offices are located in Fort Lauderdale and Melbourne, Florida ; Atlanta, Georgia ; Baltimore and Rockville, Maryland; New York, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

