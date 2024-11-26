Onpoint Community Credit Union Promotes Damian Laviolette To Chief Information Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Laviolette will lead the credit union's innovation and strengthen information security for its members

OnPoint Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the of and cybersecurity expert Damian Laviolette to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), after an extensive national talent search. He joins the Executive Team of Oregon's largest credit union, which serves over 576,000 members and manages $9.4 billion in assets.

As CIO, Laviolette will lead OnPoint's information technology and digital banking teams, driving technology innovation to enhance member services and strengthen the credit union's cybersecurity infrastructure. Laviolette has worked at OnPoint since 2022. He previously served as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Before joining OnPoint, he served as Senior Vice President and CISO at Webster Bank and Vice President of Network Security Operations at Umpqua Bank.

"We are thrilled to have Damian step into this critical leadership role," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Damian's deep expertise in information security and risk management, paired with his commitment to operational excellence, make him the ideal candidate to guide our technology strategy as we expand our digital services for members."

Laviolette has over 30 years of experience in IT and information security across financial services, government and defense sectors. Throughout his career, he has built and led information technology and security teams responsible for innovation, transformation, operations, compliance, policy, audit and risk management. He also served 20 years in the United States Army in numerous roles leading technology and cybersecurity teams, ending his career as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Signal Corps.

He holds a master's degree in information security and assurance and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Laviolette and his wife are active in the community and enjoy hiking, traveling, and deep-sea fishing with their three children.

"I am honored to continue my journey with OnPoint, an organization that leads with integrity and a focus on enhancing the lives of its members," said Laviolette. "Together, we will strengthen OnPoint's technology foundation, innovate in digital banking and build on our commitment to cybersecurity."

Laviolette's new role will succeed OnPoint's Chief Operations Officer

position, currently held by Jim Armstrong. Armstrong will continue leading operations, payments and project management until his retirement in April 2025. Upon his departure, Laviolette will assume his responsibilities and build on the strong foundation Armstrong has established for OnPoint's continued growth.

The OnPoint Executive Team is comprised of the following members:



Rob Stuart, President/Chief Executive Officer

Cirith Anderson, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

Jim Armstrong, Senior Vice President/Chief Operations Officer

Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer

Patty Groman, Senior Vice President/Chief People Officer

Bob Harding, Senior Vice President/Chief Commercial Officer

Jim Hunt, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Damian Laviolette, Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer

Steve Leugers, Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

Tory McVay, Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer Wendy Beth Oliver, Senior Vice President/Chief Legal Officer

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 576,000 members and with assets of $9.4 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

