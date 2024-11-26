Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Match Group, Inc. (“Match Group” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MTCH) securities between May 2, 2023 and November 6, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company's investors under the securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Match Group should contact the Firm prior to the January 24, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

