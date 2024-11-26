Virtuo Debuts Homieaitm: The First Genai App Trained On Individual Homes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Virtuo today formally announced the beta release of HomieAITM, the first generative artificial intelligence app trained specifically on individual homes. Built on years of deep engagement with over 30,000 and a infrastructure custom-designed for the home industry, HomieAITM lets homeowners securely chat with their home: ask questions, look up details, get advice and find solutions quickly and powerfully.

Leveraging relationships with top homebuilders, brokers and realtors, HomieAITM is securely trained on large volumes of data on individual, specific homes-floorplans, electrical layouts, HVAC installations, finish details, appliance specifications, zoning restrictions, HOA agreements, warranty information and much more. This knowledgebase allows HomieAITM to give highly personalized, super accurate answers, as opposed to Google or ChatGPT, which can only give vague, general answers.

HomieAITM manages simple requests like "My paint is peeling. Is that covered under warranty and if not what is the swatch color?" or "What lightbulb goes into my hood fan?" easily. Homeowners can also get more engaged, asking questions like "Considering my location, what's the best thing I can do this winter to protect my house's exterior?" And, as more people use HomieAI, it becomes smarter, more powerful and useful.

"We've been helping homeowners find great answers to tough questions for years," said Casey Kachur, CEO of Virtuo. "However, a challenge has always been the massive amount of data, documents, and disorder within the home industry.

HomieAITM was designed to help harmonize this fragmentation and, most importantly, create an amazing experience for homeowners."

"We're thrilled about the opportunity to integrate HomieAITM into our business and unlock its potential to build on the success we've already achieved with Virtuo," said Dave Armstrong, Vice President at Pacesetter, a Qualico Company, a leading home builder with communities across North America. "Virtuo has been pivotal in scaling and enhancing our customer experience, allowing us to deliver a truly differentiated journey for our clients. HomieAITM represents an exciting next step to elevate these outcomes for our customers further."

"We think HomieAITM is a game changer," said Scott Kaplanis, Managing Partner at Groundbreak Ventures, an early investor in Virtuo. "AI is rapidly reshaping the real estate experience, and a lot of home builders and realty brokers are going to want to be a part of this."

Virtuo is the complete service and support platform for the home industry. With their mobile app, advanced technology and distinctive live, human concierge service, Virtuo has helped over 30,000 people across North America move, settle and thrive in their homes. Virtuo's service is provided to homeowners via a partner, such as a builder, broker or realtor. Virtuo is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

