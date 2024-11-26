ICFNC Kicks Off Hurricane Helene Recovery By Raising Nearly $300K For Affected NCICU Campuses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Hurricane Helene's devastation, the Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), the fundraising arm of North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU), has raised nearly $300,000 for its Hurricane Helene Recovery Campaign. The fund and NCICU are continuing to request donations, recognizing that the recovery will take a matter of months and even years. This campaign supports NCICU's eight campuses that have been severely affected by the storm. This support includes contributions from organizations such as The Cannon Foundation , a $50,000 grant from The Teagle Foundation , and a $25,000 anonymous gift

in honor of the inauguration of Chowan University President Dr. Rosemary Thomas, which took place on October 18th.

"We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from the North Carolina General Assembly and FEMA, corporate partners, and community organizations during this challenging time," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "We are committed to supporting the resilience and well-being of our students and campuses. The establishment of the Hurricane Helene Recovery Campaign is a tangible way to provide that support to our campuses, students, and employees."

The resilience of the affected campuses is clearly illustrated by the fact that all eight are holding classes in person. These campuses, which include Brevard, Gardner-Webb, Lees-McRae, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Montreat, Warren Wilson and Johnson C. Smith saw varying degrees of damage and disruption, and began restoration and remediation immediately after the storm to ensure that students would be able to complete the semester in-person as planned.

"The spirit of collaboration and solidarity during the storm recovery is inspiring. We encourage everyone to help with this vital effort," said Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina. "Each contribution, no matter the size, will be sent directly to our campuses to assist in the recovery."

NCICU will continue to assess the needs of our campuses and students and will work to help affected students receive support to complete their college education.

Click here to make a difference and support the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts for our affected campuses.

ABOUT NCICU & ICFNC

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU)

is the statewide office of private, nonprofit colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the 36 colleges and universities comprise the NCICU Board of Directors.

The Independent College Fund of North Carolina

is the fundraising arm of NCICU. An advisory board, made up of corporate and foundation leaders, together with 25 college presidents, guides the work of the Fund. For more information about NCICU and ICFNC, visit

.

