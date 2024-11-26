December 17, 2024 Sodexo Combined Shareholders Meeting - Availability Of The Preparatory Documents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

DECEMBER 17, 2024 SODEXO COMBINED MEETING

Availability of the preparatory documents

Participating in the meeting

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 26, 2024

The Combined Annual Shareholders Meeting of Sodexo will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 3:30 pm at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale – 1 Ile Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on November 6, 2024 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The convening notice for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and the French legal newspaper Les Affiches Parisiennes on November 29, 2024.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable regulation. Information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code and the Fiscal 2024 Universal Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers - French financial markets authority - on November 5, 2024) may be consulted in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company's website (

For Shareholders who cannot attend the Shareholders Meeting, this event will be broadcast live on Sodexo's website and will also be available for replay.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries

80 million consumers served every day 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of October 23, 2024)



