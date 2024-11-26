DEADLINE ALERT For TD, MYNA, And FLUX: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD )

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – October 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TD's optimistic claims of updating and fixing the Company's AML program, alleging a full understanding of the scope of the issue, and further setting aside a significant provision of approximately $3 billion claimed to cover the anticipated monetary impact of the resolutions fell well short of any level of appropriate transparency towards its investors; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA )

Class Period: June 20, 2024 – October 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) lower-than-expected production yields and component supplier shortages of key components were causing production delays for Mynaric's CONDOR Mk3 product; (2) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth and cause the Company to incur an operating loss; (3) as a result, Mynaric was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for FY 2024; (4) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX )

Class Period: November 11, 2022 – September 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Flux Power's financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present included, among other things, overstated inventory, gross profit current assets, and total assets; (2) Flux understated cost of sales, net loss; (3) as a result, Flux Power would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present; (4) Flux Power understated internal control weaknesses or stated that it had adequate internal controls when in fact it did not; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

