Fusion+ Live: 1Inch Introduces Full Cross-Chain Swap Functionality

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1inch announces that Fusion+ has successfully come out of beta and is now fully available for all users in the 1inch Wallet and 1inch dApp . With Fusion+, users maintain full self-custody of their assets, while the architecture works to ensure that transactions are securely completed across the two networks involved in the swap.

Since beta launch on September 18, Fusion+ has quickly demonstrated its potential to be a transformative force in DeFi. With millions of dollars in total volume processed since its release, this cross-chain solution has proven its efficiency. Designed with security at its core, Fusion+ allows users to swap tokens across various L1 and L2 blockchains at optimal rates, all while retaining full self-custody of their assets.

Instead of the hassle of bridges, Fusion+ wants to rewrite the cross-chain rulebook by bringing seamless swaps across networks, removing the slowdowns and risks of previous DeFi solutions.

Swapping Across Chains with Fusion+ in the 1inch Wallet

Getting started with Fusion+ in the 1inch Wallet is straightforward. There's no need for special modes or extra settings – users can simply use the familiar swap interface with the added functionality of cross-chain swaps.

The process begins by selecting the desired token for the swap, similar to a standard transaction.: A specific network can be designated, or“All networks” can be selected in the network selector. For tokens available across multiple networks, such as USDT on Ethereum and Arbitrum, balances for each network are displayed to aid in decision-making.: The token to be received and its destination network are specified. The Fusion+ swap interface presents parameters such as the minimum receivable amount and the absence of network fees.

Important Note: To complete a swap successfully, the 1inch Wallet app must remain open until the transaction is fully verified. Fusion+ uses intent-based architecture and atomic swap technology, operating through trustless verification. If the app closes prematurely, the order may be canceled. Once confirmed, the process is fully automated – delivering a seamless, fee-free experience directly from the 1inch Wallet.

Fusion+ exits beta in the 1inch dApp

Users can now access the seamless cross-chain swap capabilities of Fusion+ directly within the 1inch dApp, without any additional setup required. Tokens and chains are selected, and the transaction proceeds smoothly with the tab remaining open until the swap is finalized.

