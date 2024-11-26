Wreaths Across America Announces #Givingtuesday Challenge From Jersey Mike’S Subs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company will match veteran wreath sponsorships made up to $500,000!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and MANASQUAN, NJ, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Jersey Mike's Subs , known for its fresh-sliced/fresh-grilled subs, has issued a #GivingTuesday challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans' wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day-Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Every $17 wreath sponsorship made at through #GivingTuesday, Tuesday, December 3, will be matched up to $500,000 by the company and allocated to where it is most needed!

“Jersey Mike's franchisees across the country support the year-long mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO.“I invite you to join this important Wreaths Across America initiative and make a difference.”

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has contributed more than $4 million to WAA's mission. Last year, more than three million sponsored veterans' wreaths were placed nationwide in honor of servicemembers.

“The continued support for the mission by Peter and the team at Jersey Mike's Subs is beyond humbling,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.“They are a company that gives back to the communities they serve in so many important ways, and through this effort, many more heroes laid to rest will receive the gift of remembrance this December.”

For more information about volunteering at Arlington on National Wreaths Across America Day – this year, Saturday, December 14, 2024 – please visit . To find a participating location near you to support or to learn how you can volunteer locally in your community, please click here .

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh-sliced/fresh-grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread-the same recipe it started with in 1956. Its passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement,“Giving...making a difference in someone's life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

Attachment

Jersey Mike's Subs

CONTACT: Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 ...