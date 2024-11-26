This Giving Tuesday, Fund The Next Breakthrough For Kids Fighting Cancer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Join St. Baldrick's Foundation in Giving Kids with Cancer the Futures They Deserve

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Tuesday is a global movement encouraging generosity through giving, volunteering, and acts of kindness. This year, the

St. Baldrick's Foundation , the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, aims to raise $100,000 to real, lifesaving advancements-bringing us closer to a future where cures are within reach for every child.

Why childhood cancer research matters

Every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide. In the U.S., 1 in 5 children diagnosed with cancer will not survive, and survivors often face long-term effects from both the disease and its treatments. Despite progress, there's still work to do to ensure every child diagnosed with cancer has the chance to live a long and healthy life.

To date, St. Baldrick's has funded over $354 million in groundbreaking childhood cancer research, advancing clinical trials, developing safer treatments, and bringing hope to families.

Among the many families touched by childhood cancer is the Stepanek family of Orinda, California, who are joining the campaign in memory of their son Camden "Cam" Stepanek . Cam was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) at just 3 years old. Despite enduring years of grueling treatments and setbacks, Cam faced his battle with incredible courage before passing away in December 2022.

In Cam's honor, the Stepaneks partnered with St. Baldrick's by becoming a 2024 Ambassador Family and shaving their heads to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. "Our family shaved this year in memory of Cam, who faced going bald so many times over his six-year battle," says Megan, Cam's mother. "I'll never know what it felt like for him to lose his hair without a choice, but I know how strong he was through it all. This was our way of honoring his courage." Now, they are amplifying their efforts by supporting the Foundation's Giving Tuesday goal to advance groundbreaking research that could save lives.

On Giving Tuesday, December 3, supporters have the chance to be part of a global movement to fund lifesaving childhood cancer research.



Make a one-time donation that can help save a child's life.



Become a monthly donor and provide ongoing support for the fight against childhood

cancer.

Explore the St. Baldrick's Giving Suite -start a fundraiser, leave a legacy, donate stocks, cryptocurrency, or contribute through your donor advised fund to fuel progress.

Join us in honoring Cam's memory and the countless children still fighting. Together, we can fund the research that saves lives and leads to lasting cures.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $354 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

