Spreetail Doubles Marketplace Orders By Merging AI And Human Expertise In New Smartshelf Product Suite

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreetail , the leading ecommerce marketplace accelerator for brands and manufacturers of oversized products, announced the launch of SmartShelf, a new product suite designed to help sellers grow their ecommerce business. The first of several solutions includes its next-generation AI-powered Listing Doctor, designed to optimize marketplace performance by blending advanced tools with human expertise to deliver best-in-class product listings. Beta customers have seen a 100% lift in orders from search with human and AI title length and structure optimizations. With continuous, intelligent listing improvements, brands can maximize visibility and drive exponential sales growth across major marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

"Enhancing product listings is essential for marketplace success. Without the right technology and expertise, brands face significant challenges in effectively scaling their performance," said Joshua Ketter, Chief Executive Officer at Spreetail. "Our hybrid approach is differentiated from other fully AI-powered solutions by combining the power of AI-driven automation with a strategic human touch to tackle this critical industry-wide challenge, just in time for the busy holiday season."

Spreetail's SmartShelf is crucial for brands looking to maximize their ecommerce potential, especially during tentpole events. The next generation AI-powered Listing Doctor handles large catalogs and adjusts rapidly to market trends, all while ensuring alignment with strategic brand goals. Key features include:



AI-Powered Keyword Mining: By connecting AI automation with human insights, brands can seamlessly identify and integrate high-performing keywords to enhance visibility and boost engagement. Listings that integrated human-refined keyword adjustments saw a 25% boost in search rankings in initial results.

Continuous A/B Testing: While the system runs tests, human experts will ensure that testing strategies align with brand goals and will interpret results to maximize learning. Optimization using human and AI content and pricing technology generated over $120 million in incremental Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and avoided $79 million in GMV losses for brands using the solution in 2024. Dynamic Listing Quality Scoring: Automated quality assessments paired with human prioritization enables brands to prioritize improvements that will drive maximum returns. As a result, listings optimized using human-prioritized quality scoring delivered a $15 million increase in sales for brands in 2024.

"The significant lift in orders we've achieved demonstrates the power of streamlining the optimization process with AI, guided by human expertise. We're excited about bringing even more SmartShelf solutions to market in the months ahead to help brands adapt to marketplace dynamics, drive higher conversion rates, and boost their bottom line," added Ketter.

