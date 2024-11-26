(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Explore the Blood-Soaked Creation of One of Horror's Most Iconic Villains With Exclusive Cast and Crew Interviews

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp.

(NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming and entertainment company, today announced ART ATTACK! The Dissection of Terrifier 3, a behind-the-scenes that gives fans an exclusive look into the making of Terrifier 3, in theaters now. Art Attack! will be released exclusively on SCREAMBOX, Cineverse's horror streaming service, in early 2025.

This SCREAMBOX Original will offer interviews with director Damien Leone, producer Phil Falcone and the cast, along with never-before-seen footage and insights into the film's intense production process.

As Art the Clown continues to shock audiences, ART ATTACK! will reveal how the creative team brought the third installment's brutal kills and intricate effects to life. The behind-the-scenes film provides an intimate look into the horror franchise's production, showcasing the dedication that made Terrifier 3 one of the most intense films of the year.

ART ATTACK!

is produced by Cult Screenings UK, the team behind Screambox's Pennywise: The Story of It, RoboDoc and Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. Gary Smart and John Campopiano directed and produced alongside Adam Evans and Christopher Griffiths. Erick Opeka, Yolanda Macias, Brandon Hill and Brad Miska serve as Executive Producers for Cineverse alongside Hank Starrs and Laurence Gornall for Cult Screenings UK Ltd.

"ART ATTACK! is an extraordinary look at how Damien, Phil and team took Terrifier 3 to new levels of horror. Fans will get an in-depth view of the artistry and craft that pushed the boundaries of the genre and lead to the #1 Movie in America," said Brandon Hill, Executive Director of Acquisitions at Cineverse.

"The team is honored to be working with Cineverse again, and in particular showcasing the tremendous work of Damien Leone and his team to bring the iconic character Art the Clown back on the big screen in Terrifier 3," said Smart at Cult Screenings UK.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill on behalf of Cineverse, and Laurence Gornall on behalf of Unannounced Film Company.

Terrifier 3

opened nationwide on October 11, 2024, just in time for Halloween. The film was released by Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, in theaters across North America.

For ticket information, visit terrifier3 .

ABOUT TERRIFIER 3

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Starring David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

Written and directed by Damien Leone and produced by Phil Falcone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions and The Coven.

TEASER TRAILER:

OFFICIAL RED BAND TRAILER:

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit for more information.

SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit

cineverse .

Contacts:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED