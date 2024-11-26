Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From November 18Th To November 22Nd, 2024
Date
11/26/2024 12:01:30 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, November 25th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
from November 18 th to November 22 nd , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 18th to November 22nd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 18/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 68 708
| 100,77320
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 18/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 40 835
| 100,76390
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 18/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 7 525
| 100,76990
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 19/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 93 163
| 99,64780
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 19/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 50 164
| 99,66860
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 19/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 3 693
| 99,99740
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 20/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 68 059
| 100,46790
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 20/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 38 339
| 100,48970
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 20/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 3 906
| 100,45930
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 21/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 53 816
| 100,58310
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 21/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 36 645
| 100,57130
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 21/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 833
| 100,64890
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 22/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 81 688
| 100,52880
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 22/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 47 926
| 100,55010
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 22/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 831
| 100,61270
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 599 131
| 100,3637
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
______________________
