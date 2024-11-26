عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From November 18Th To November 22Nd, 2024


11/26/2024 12:01:30 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, November 25th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from November 18 th to November 22 nd , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 18th to November 22nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 18/11/2024 FR0000125486 68 708 100,77320 XPAR
VINCI 18/11/2024 FR0000125486 40 835 100,76390 CEUX
VINCI 18/11/2024 FR0000125486 7 525 100,76990 TQEX
VINCI 19/11/2024 FR0000125486 93 163 99,64780 XPAR
VINCI 19/11/2024 FR0000125486 50 164 99,66860 CEUX
VINCI 19/11/2024 FR0000125486 3 693 99,99740 TQEX
VINCI 20/11/2024 FR0000125486 68 059 100,46790 XPAR
VINCI 20/11/2024 FR0000125486 38 339 100,48970 CEUX
VINCI 20/11/2024 FR0000125486 3 906 100,45930 TQEX
VINCI 21/11/2024 FR0000125486 53 816 100,58310 XPAR
VINCI 21/11/2024 FR0000125486 36 645 100,57130 CEUX
VINCI 21/11/2024 FR0000125486 1 833 100,64890 TQEX
VINCI 22/11/2024 FR0000125486 81 688 100,52880 XPAR
VINCI 22/11/2024 FR0000125486 47 926 100,55010 CEUX
VINCI 22/11/2024 FR0000125486 2 831 100,61270 TQEX
TOTAL 599 131 100,3637

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 18 11 24 to 22 11 24vGB

MENAFN26112024004107003653ID1108928504


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search