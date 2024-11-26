Gravitas Recruitment Group Secures Double Global Recognition At Efinancialcareers' Ideal Recruiter 2024-2025 Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gravitas Recruitment Group Logo

Gravitas Recruitment Group: Award-winning recruitment specialists bridging talent and innovation across Asia and Europe.

- Kurt Schreurs

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitas Recruitment Group , an international recruitment leader has been recognised as a global leader in recruitment, clinching two prestigious awards at the Ideal Recruiter 2024-2025 Awards by eFinancialCareers. This double win highlights Gravitas' standout expertise and dedication to connecting talented professionals with job opportunities in dynamic industries.

Celebrating Success in Recruitment Excellence

Competing against 537 agencies worldwide, Gravitas Recruitment Group triumphed in two categories, with over 80% of votes coming from clients and candidates in the APAC region:

● Best Mid-size Recruiter (Global)

● Best Technology & Quantitative Finance Recruiter (Global)

These achievements underscore Gravitas' commitment to delivering exceptional services in the recruitment industry, particularly in high-demand sectors. The awards carry added significance as they are determined by votes from clients and candidates, rather than by a judging panel, highlighting Gravitas' exceptional reputation and service quality.

Standing Out Among Giants

In the Technology & Quantitative Finance category, Gravitas outperformed established global agencies, including Michael Page, Hays, Allegis, Robert Walters, and Adecco. This success affirms the value placed on niche-specialist recruitment services by businesses and professionals alike.

“We are deeply honoured by this recognition from our clients and candidates,” said Kurt Schreurs, CEO of Gravitas Recruitment Group.“It validates our team's dedication to excellence and our mission to redefine recruitment standards globally.”

Key Highlights

●A record 4,280 votes were cast this year.

●Gravitas received commendation for its strong engagement with women in the industries it serves.

●Testimonials from clients and candidates praised the team's comprehensive support, constant communication, and dedication to finding the right talent.

Real Voices from Clients and Candidates

One satisfied candidate shared:

"Gravitas guided me through every step of the process. Their service exceeded my expectations."

Similarly, a delighted client noted:

"Their consistent engagement and tailored approach helped us meet critical hiring needs efficiently."

Explore Job Opportunities with Gravitas in Asia

If you're seeking a partner for your recruitment needs or exploring career opportunities in Hong Kong, China and Singapore, Gravitas Recruitment Group invites you to connect with their award-winning specialists.





About Gravitas Recruitment Group

Founded in 2010, Gravitas Recruitment Group specialises in technology, insurance, and banking recruitment, operating across Asia and Europe. With offices in Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Singapore, London, Manchester, Leeds, Frankfurt and Rotterdam, Gravitas combines industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to link premier talent with leading organisations globally.

Contact Information

Hannah Richardson

Gravitas Recruitment Group

📞 +44 203 364 9800

📧 ...

🌐

Hannah Richardson

Gravitas Recruitment Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.