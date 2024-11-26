Bridgebio Selects Pantherx® Rare Specialty Pharmacy For Distribution Of Attrubytm (Acoramidis)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare product patient access and support services in

the United States, is pleased to announce that it was selected by BridgeBio

for the distribution of AttrubyTM (acoramidis), a high-affinity transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for twice daily oral administration, approved for the of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).2,5

Attruby is the first and only approved product with a label specifying near-complete stabilization of

TTR. Attruby was designed to mimic a naturally occurring "rescue mutation" of the

TTR gene (T119M) that targets the root cause of ATTR-CM, destabilization of the native TTR tetramer. Through near-complete

TTR stabilization, Attruby has been shown to preserve the native function of TTR as a transport protein of thyroxine and vitamin A and to demonstrate benefit on cardiovascular outcomes.

"Panther is committed to providing tailored solutions for people living with rare and devastating conditions and we look forward to the partnership with BridgeBio and serving the needs of patients suffering from transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy," said Rob Snyder, Executive Chair, PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan disease, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most.

PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans.3 Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment. 3 Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence.4-5 As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is now a six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor.6 PANTHERx is headquartered in

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

For more information, please contact

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#375a56455c52435e595077475659435f52454f455645521954585a" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

