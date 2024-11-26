Ipsun Solar Partners With Versiris Energy To Install 1.58MW Solar On Storage Units Across Virginia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership Includes More Than a Dozen Projects Across the State

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsun Solar , a community-based solar company serving Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland, is partnering with Versiris , a national developer and financier of Commercial and Industrial solar projects, to install 1.58MW of rooftop solar on storage units throughout Virginia. This collaboration aligns with both companies' commitment to increase access to clean energy and promote sustainability. The first completed installation project in this partnership is at a facility in Fairfax, VA, and marks the beginning of a portfolio of at least a dozen projects.

"As we continue to expand our national offering of Commercial and Industrial solar projects, partnering with Ipsun Solar has been a crucial part of that endeavor in Virginia. Their familiarity with the Virginia market, combined with their astute engineering skills and boots-on-the-ground team have proven invaluable to our combined success." - Rocky Shoemaker, Vice President of Engineering and Construction at Versiris Energy.

"We are delighted to partner with Versiris Energy–they bring a tremendous track record of a commitment to high-quality projects. This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and impact by bringing clean, renewable energy to more communities.

We look forward to a bright future of innovation and sustainability together," said Jim Cahill, General Manager of Ipsun Solar.

Given their strategic locations and ample roof space, storage facilities are perfect candidates for rooftop solar installations. Ipsun Solar is proud to support Virginia's ambitious goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050 and is excited to continue this impactful collaboration. The next project in this growing portfolio will take place in Chantilly, VA.

Ipsun Solar

is a community-based solar company serving Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. We are committed to making solar power accessible to all and helping communities achieve energy independence through delivering the highest quality installations. A Civic Renewables

company, Ipsun provides homeowners and businesses a seamless transition to solar energy with flexible, personalized solutions instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

About Versiris Energy:

Versiris Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Energy Equity, is a leading developer of solar energy solutions tailored for Commercial and Industrial sectors. Versiris Energy specializes in developing, financing, operating, and managing solar power generation assets, empowering Fortune 1000 businesses to achieve sustainability and energy savings through innovative solar technology. Learn more at

