QNB Corp. Declares 4Q 2024 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a regular meeting on November 2024, The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2024, to of record on December 13, 2024.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter under the symbol“QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB's website at QNBbank.com .

CONTACT: David W. Freeman QNB Corp. 215-538-5600 x5719 ...