(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION CROWN VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Crown VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 26 November 2024, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|
|
| Votes For (or at the Chairman's discretion)
| Against
| No
| Description
| % Votes Cast
| 1
| To receive and adopt the Company's accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024
| 99.95%
| 0.05%
| 2
| To approve the Directors' remuneration report
| 97.83%
| 2.17%
| 3
| To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company
| 99.14%
| 0.86%
| 4
| To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company
| 99.15%
| 0.85%
| 5
| To re-elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company
| 99.29%
| 0.71%
| 6
| To re-elect Tony Ellingham as a Director of the Company
| 99.57%
| 0.43%
| 7
| To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael as Auditor of the Company
| 99.71%
| 0.29%
| 8
| To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration
| 99.73%
| 0.27%
| 9
| Authority to allot shares
| 99.50%
| 0.50%
| 10
| Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
| 97.87%
| 2.13%
| 11
| Authority to purchase own shares
| 98.40%
| 1.60%
| 12
| To change the notice period required for General Meetings
| 95.56%
| 4.44%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business
Copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
.
A recording of the AGM presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at .
26 November 2024
