Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation Promotes Diana Whitmire To Chief Operations Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Leader with Over Three Decades of Expertise Steps into Executive Role to Align Operations, Compliance, and Growth Strategies at DRMC.

Lake Forest, Il, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation (DRMC) is proud to announce the of Diana Whitmire to Chief Operations Officer (COO). With over 35 years of experience in mortgage operations and compliance, Diana brings unparalleled expertise, leadership, and a deep understanding of the mortgage to this critical executive role.

Diana, who has been with DRMC since its inception, has served as Senior Vice President of Compliance and Quality Control since 2021. Her career, which began in 1986, spans all aspects of mortgage operations, making her uniquely positioned to oversee and align DRMC's operations, compliance, and product offerings-including construction and renovation loans.

In this new role, Diana will play a pivotal role in streamlining operations and compliance functions, driving synergies across these areas to ensure continued growth and efficiency. Her promotion will also allow DRMC's leadership team to dedicate greater focus to production, culture, and strategic growth initiatives in the year ahead.

Diana's contributions to DRMC have been pivotal to our growth and success as a company,” said Paul Diamond, CEO of DRMC.“Her deep expertise and collaborative leadership make her the ideal person to align and integrate operations and compliance at an executive level. As the mortgage industry evolves, it's critical that origination operations, quality control, and compliance work seamlessly together to deliver exceptional service to our customers and production teams. I have every confidence in Diana's ability to accomplish these critical tasks and drive our company's continued success.

Diana is known for her dedication to building supportive, solutions-focused teams and her unwavering commitment to ensuring team members have the tools and knowledge to succeed. She views her role as integral to DRMC's overall health and well-being, especially in a highly regulated industry.

“I am honored to take on this new role and to continue supporting DRMC's mission of delivering exceptional service to our clients and partners,” said Diana Whitmire.“I look forward to aligning our operations and compliance functions to drive growth and innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality.”

Please join us in congratulating Diana on her well-deserved promotion.

About Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation: Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, licensed to originate and service mortgage loans in 21 states. DRMC is approved to originate FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional mortgage loans and several mortgage loan products offered by private investors. It is an approved Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer and Ginnie Mae Issuer. Founded in 2009 by Paul Diamond, DRMC has since expanded to over 30 branch locations across the United States. DRMC is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of any governmental body or agency. DRMC is an Equal Housing Opportunity lender, NMLS #186805, NMLS Consumer Access.

