Large Turnout At Dholpur’S Solar Energy Camp Under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

(MENAFN- IANS) Dholpur, Nov 26 (IANS) A camp for the“Prime Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana” was held on Tuesday at the power premises in Dholpur. The camp was inaugurated by District Collector Sreenidhi BT along with Umesh Gupta, Chief Engineer of the Bharatpur Zone.

At the camp held at the power plant premises, a large number of people applied to install solar systems. During the camp, consumers registered and also received information about the scheme.

Speaking to the attendees, R.K. Verma, the Superintending Engineer of the Electricity Corporation, said that the central is encouraging the use of solar energy for the benefit of fuel and environmental conservation. On this occasion, the electricity department is making efforts to enrol consumers under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He explained that solar panels are essential for reducing coal consumption and protecting the environment. The government is offering subsidies for installing solar panels. A target has been set to install solar panels for one crore people across the country within a year. To achieve this, camps are being organised in various districts.

Rajesh Verma, the organiser of the camp, told IANS: "We have set up a camp for the 'Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' here. The cost of electricity produced from coal is continuously increasing. Coal is a limited resource, and it will eventually run out. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this scheme, to benefit as many people as possible from solar energy. The central government is also providing subsidies for this. By taking a three-kilowatt connection, you will receive a subsidy of Rs 78,000, and your electricity bill will be waived forever."

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar, in a conversation with IANS, stated: "A camp for PM Narendra Modi's significant 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' is being held at the Dholpur electricity department. A subsidy of Rs 78,000 is being offered under this scheme. People can save up to Rs 3,500 in electricity bills by installing a three-kilowatt solar plant and paying only Rs 1,400 per month. We have already registered around 500 people here." He encouraged people to install solar plants.

Amit Sharma, who attended the camp, said: "The electricity department has organised the 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' camp at the Dholpur power plant. This is a very good initiative. I urge people to promote PM Modi's scheme and install solar plants. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

It is worth noting that in order to promote solar energy, PM Narendra Modi launched this scheme on February 15 of this year. Under this scheme, up to 40 per cent subsidy is provided for the installation of solar panels in homes.