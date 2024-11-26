Blaming Stubble Burning For Air Pollution Is A Conspiracy Against Farmers: Mohini Mohan Mishra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 26 (IANS) National General Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Singh (BKS) Mohini Mohan Mishra on Tuesday said a narrative has been set against farmers blaming them for stubble burning.

Mishra, who was on a visit to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday, said thermal are resulting in 250 times more pollution than stubble burning, however, the authorities are not taking any action against them.

"Blaming only stubble burning for rising air pollution is a conspiracy against farmers. It is an established fact that thermal plants are creating maximum air pollution, which is at least 250 times more than stubble burning. Why then authorities maintaining silence on it," Mishra questioned.

He said the stubble burning is a traditional system and it is done to increase the production efficiency of agricultural land. "A wrong narrative is being set that stubble burning reduces production efficiency. It is a conspiracy against farmers to mislead them," he claimed.

Mishra's comments came amid concern being raised over rising levels of air pollution as a potential threat to life in several parts of the country, especially in Delhi-NCR.

The air quality index (AQI) of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal is also worsening each year.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has recently earned an unenviable distinction - it tops the nation in stubble burning. Reports suggested that till Monday, the number of stubble-burning cases in the state crossed the 15,000 mark, the highest in five years.

Taking cognizance of rising stubble burning here, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recently issued notices to the urban development and environment departments, the office of the forest ministry in Bhopal, and pollution control boards at the state and Centre, seeking responses within four weeks.

The practice of stubble burning, common after the kharif harvest, helps farmers save time and labour before planting rabi crops such as wheat and mustard.