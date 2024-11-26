Seth Bernstein, President And CEO, To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 2024 US Financial Services Conference On December 10Th, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB ) today announced that Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, will participate in the 2024 US Services on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 in a session that begins at 10:20 a.m. (CT).

A live webcast will be available in the Investor & Relations section of AB's website at .

An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site shortly after the event.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2024, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.6% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, .

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED