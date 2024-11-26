Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Surface-Mount Thick Film Power Resistor Offers Multi-Pulse Capabilities In TO-263 (D2PAK) Package

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rated to 100 000 Pulses, AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Provides High Power Dissipation of 35 W

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade surface-mount thick power resistor in the TO-263 (D2PAK) package. For automotive applications, the AEC-Q200 qualified Vishay Sfernice D2TO35M combines multi-pulse capabilities with high power dissipation of 35 W at 25 °C.

Compared to standard devices in the TO-263 (D2PAK) package, the device released today provides higher power dissipation and reliability for multiple and repetitive pulse use. The resistor offers a maximum drift of 2 % after 1000 pulses at 25 °C and a drift less than 5 % after 100 000 pulses, with a turn-on time of 500 ms, turn-off time of 11 s, and pulse energy of 18.9 J. The device withstands 1000 cycles of rapid change of temperature (RCT) testing and offers a load life of 1000 hours.

Offering a non-inductive design, the D2TO35M features a resistance range from 10 Ω to 10 kΩ - with tolerances of ± 2 %, ± 5 %, and ± 10 % - thermal resistance of 4.28 °C/W, TCR of 150 ± ppm/°C, and a wide operating temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C. The RoHS-compliant device is solder reflow secure at 270 °C/10 s.

Samples and production quantities of the D2TO35M are available now with standard lead time.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

