Manipur Govt Closes All Educational Institutions For Indefinite Period In Six Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 26 (IANS) The Manipur on Tuesday closed all the educational institutions including and universities in six curfew-bound districts for an indefinite period, officials said.

Director of Education (Schools) L. Nandakumar Singh and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), Daryal Juli Anal in separate orders asked the zonal and district authorities to take appropriate steps to close all the government, private, and government-aided educational institutions including colleges and universities until further orders.

An official of the Education Department said that the decision of the closure of the schools and other educational institutions was taken in consultation with the Home Department.

He said that considering the safety of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff, all the educational institutions would remain closed for an indefinite period in six districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

District Magistrates of the six districts have imposed a curfew since the escalation of violence on November 16 after the recovery of the bodies of three children and three women in Jiribam districts.

On November 24, the Director of Education (Schools) and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), Daryal Juli Anal in separate orders had announced to resume the normal classes from November 25 but after a few hours, they cancelled their orders.

Officials of the Home Department said that though no incident was reported from any of the seven districts, as a precautionary measure, the suspension of mobile Internet and data services has been extended till 5.15 p.m. on November 27.

The seven districts, comprising both the valley and hills, are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

After the widespread violence and attacks by mobs started in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of six bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these districts for two days.

The mobs comprising men and women attacked more than two dozen houses and bungalows of ministers, MLAs and political leaders in Imphal East, Imphal West and Jiribam districts.

A Police official said that so far the Police have arrested 41 persons in connection with the arson, and damage of properties of elected leaders members on November 16.