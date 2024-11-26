Northstar Insurance Services Joins World Insurance Associates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of

NorthStar Insurance Services ("NorthStar") of Needham, MA on July 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NorthStar was founded in 1995 and is one of New England's largest insurance agencies, providing business and personal insurance. In 2014, they acquired The Insurance Center (TIC) agency located in Claremont, NH, and in 2022 they acquired McCrillis & Eldredge, a 125-year-old P&C agency in New Hampshire.

"We take a local, hands-on approach in servicing our clients while leveraging the resources and expertise of our size to deliver the tailored solutions they need to protect their assets, reputation, people, and customers," says Edward B. Pierce, Jr., Founder and President, NorthStar Insurance Services. "NorthStar was founded to create an insurance operation dedicated to superior service and excellence," adds Gregory G. Pierce, Senior Vice President, NorthStar Insurance Services. "As part of World, I know we will be able to continue to provide this level of service to our clients because we share the same goals and values with World."

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to NorthStar," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Their industry expertise and superior customer service make them a great fit, and I know they will continue to be successful as part of World."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MarshBerry advised World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised NorthStar on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit

