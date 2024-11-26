Borregaard ASA: Repurchase Of Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 26.11.2024: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG) Reference is made to the notice of 15 November 2024 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 18th November up to and including 20th December 2024 at the latest. Borregaard has in the period from 18 November up to and including 26 November 2024 in total purchased 109,396 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 183.25 per share. Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 18.11.2024 15,628 181.4618 2,835,885.01 19.11.2024 15,628 182.4254 2,850,944.15 20.11.2024 15,628 183.1008 2,861,499.30 21.11.2024 15,628 181.9900 2,844,139.72 22.11.2024 15,628 183.8243 2,872,806.16 25.11.2024 15,628 186.9631 2,921,859.33 26.11.2024 15,628 183.0128 2,860,124.04 Previously disclosed buys under the programme (accumulated) n.a. n.a. n.a. Accumulated under the buy-back programme 109,396 183.25 20,047,257.71

The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 358,175 of own shares, corresponding to 0.36% of Borregaard's share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions