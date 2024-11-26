Confidential Recovery Now Accepts Cigna Insurance To Expand Access To Drug Rehabilitation Services In San Diego

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Outpatient Drug Rehab in San Diego

Veterans experience many mental issues at a higher rate than their civilian counterparts.

The outpatient drug rehab is 'in-network' with Cigna, allowing even more adults in San Diego to seek for addiction to drugs and alcohol.

- Scott H. Silverman, Founder and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Confidential Recovery, a San Diego-based outpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, is proud to announce its partnership with Cigna . This collaboration allows Confidential Recovery to make its caring and effective addiction treatment services more accessible to individuals struggling with substance abuse in the San Diego area.

Confidential Recovery recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of providing outpatient addiction treatment in San Diego . Veterans and first responders are two populations frequently served by Confidential Recovery. Becoming 'in-network' with Cigna underscores the organization's ongoing dedication to ensuring that more people in the community have access to the support they need on their recovery journey.

Scott H. Silverman, Founder and CEO of Confidential Recovery, shared,“When we established Confidential Recovery, our mission was clear: to help men and women achieve and maintain sobriety. Partnering with Cigna is a critical milestone in fulfilling our commitment to offering accessible, compassionate, and effective addiction treatment.”

Confidential Recovery specializes in outpatient drug and alcohol treatment for adults, including many veterans and first responders. Navy Veteran Jay Wylie, the Operations Manager at Confidential Recovery, emphasized,“Cost should never be a barrier to recovery. By accepting Cigna insurance , we can provide help to more individuals who are ready to take the first step toward a healthier, sober life.”

The facility offers a range of outpatient services tailored to fit into the busy lives of adults, including personalized counseling and support group sessions. The dedicated team at Confidential Recovery is committed to providing a supportive and respectful environment where clients feel empowered in their journey to recovery.

