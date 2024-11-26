Perplexity Leverages Quartr API to Power First-of-its-Kind Analysis Tools for Retail Investors

By integrating Quartr API into its AI search engine, Perplexity offers real-time insights and summaries of calls.



NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quartr , the leading provider of data and tools for qualitative research, announces a partnership with Perplexity, the San Francisco-based company behind the world's leading AI search engine.

This integration provides Perplexity's global user base with direct access to live and archived earnings call transcripts from public companies. By incorporating Quartr's unique streaming and transcription technology, Perplexity enhances its AI-powered search capabilities, offering live insights and analysis to anyone interested in public companies.

The features, which launched last week during NVIDIA's earnings call, capture live transcriptions of earning calls coupled with AI-generated summaries powered by Perplexity's proprietary technology.

Quartr truly demonstrates the quality of our API offering," says Oscar Küntzel, co-founder and CEO at Quartr. "In a world obsessed with numbers, we are proud to be at the forefront of distributing corporate narratives and enabling qualitative research."

"So often, these deep analytical features are only available to large institutional investors, but we're making them available to anyone. This experience is only possible because of the live transcript integration from Quartr,"

says Brooker Belcourt, General Manager of Finance at Perplexity.

"With our new finance widget, you will save time and gain key insights. You can't listen to two earnings calls simultaneously, this is the next closest thing."

About Quartr

Quartr provides tens of millions of end-users around the world with easy access to first-party information from over 11,000 public companies. The Quartr product suite includes an API that enables third-parties to access Quartr's unique live earnings calls and transcription technology and its extensive global database of IR material including slide decks and filings; Quartr Pro, a desktop research platform used by leading hedge funds, asset managers, equity research departments, and IR professionals globally; and a free mobile app for both iOS and Android.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is the conversational 'answer engine' that draws from credible sources in real time to answer users' questions with in-line citations. Founded in 2022 by former members of OpenAI, Meta, Quora, Bing, and Databricks, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 100 million questions. Perplexity is available online at

and on iOS, Mac, and Android.

