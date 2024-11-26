HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition Wins Prestigious Marketing Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) proudly announce that the

HIMSS Global & has been recognized with a MarCom Platinum Award

and Titan Health Award . This recognition highlights the successful inaugural collaboration between HIMSS and Informa Markets in delivering the premier healthcare event of 2024.

The HIMSS24 conference, held March 11-15 in Orlando, Florida, showcased excellence in bringing together healthcare professionals worldwide for education, innovation, and collaboration.

"HIMSS's digital strategy is all about sharing expert insights from our global members to explore how digital health is transforming care-from advances in artificial intelligence to protecting patient data," said Christine Buck, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.

"The successful partnership between HIMSS and Informa Markets demonstrates how continued collaboration can elevate an already world-class event . HIMSS25 will only bring more dynamic opportunities for Health IT professionals ," said Lauren Whittington, Head of Marketing at Informa Markets.

For more information about the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition and to register for HIMSS25, visit .

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

