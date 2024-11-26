Finland Hit By Rare Autumn Floods
11/26/2024 10:45:18 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Helsinki, Nov 26 (IANS) Heavy rain and melting snow, combined with unusually warm weather in late fall, have caused severe flooding in Finland, leading to the temporary closure of a major highway on Tuesday, according to local media Yle.
The National Highway 3, which connects northern and southern Finland, was closed near the city of Tampere due to the flooding. But authorities managed to reopen the road after a few hours.
Late last week, Finland experienced heavy snowfall, but warm temperatures brought accumulated snow to melt in the southern and central areas, the Finnish Environmental Institute reported.
Following snow came heavy rainfalls, the institute noted, adding that precipitation in southern regions reached 30 to 40 millimeters on Monday, causing rivers to swell and streets to flood in several towns.
Flooding in Finland is more seen in the spring, when ice accumulation in rivers disrupts water flow, Xinhua news agency reported.
