Blue Line Protection Group Strengthens Financial Position With Significant Liability Reduction
Date
11/26/2024 10:31:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, CO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Line Protection Group Inc. (OTCQB: BLPG) is proud to announce a major milestone in improving our financial position with the payoff of $535,000 in notes associated with Hypur Ventures L.P. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our balance sheet and highlights the company's positive trajectory.
We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service to our clients across Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada. With continued profitability and a strong third-quarter performance, Blue Line is on track for a robust finish in 2024.
For questions or more information contact:
Dan Allen
Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.
(800)844-5576
