International Vaccine Institute To Open Africa Regional Office In Rwanda

(MENAFN- IANS) Kigali, Nov 26 (IANS) Rwanda and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) signed an agreement Monday to establish the institute's African Regional Office in Kigali, the Rwandan capital.

The agreement, signed by Rwanda's of Sabin Nsanzimana and IVI Director General Jerome Kim, paves the way for the regional headquarters to serve as a hub for global health research, innovation, and collaboration, the of Health said in a statement.

"The establishment of the International Vaccine Institute in Rwanda marks a significant step toward the sustained advancement of healthcare research and equitable access to vaccines across the continent and beyond," said Nsanzimana, adding that Rwanda is committed to addressing vaccine inequities through local production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other life-saving medical products.

The Kigali-based IVI office said it will represent IVI in Africa, expand its member base and engagement, and emphasize clinical trial training capacity. It will also foster joint grant applications with local partners to accelerate vaccine research and innovation across the continent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IVI, headquartered in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, was established in 1997 under the initiative of the United Nations Development Program. Its mission is to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health. Rwanda was chosen to host the African office following a rigorous evaluation of proposals from five African nations.

Early this month, Rwanda and the African Union (AU) inaugurated the African Medicines Agency headquarters in Kigali, paving the way for the continental regulatory body's operations. The specialized AU agency will facilitate pandemic preparedness, expand access to medicines, support collaboration among regulators, and build resilient health systems across the continent.

Rwanda is also the first of three African nations to host an mRNA manufacturing facility, with vaccines dedicated to serving AU members and advancing access to innovative medicines.